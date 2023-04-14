MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $53.81 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
