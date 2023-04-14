Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 476,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,936,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
