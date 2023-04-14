Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 476,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,936,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

