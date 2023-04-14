NFT (NFT) Trading Up 15% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, NFT has traded 15% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $876,211.64 and $11,981.17 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,480.29 or 1.00033427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02402492 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

