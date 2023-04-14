Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

