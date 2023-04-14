NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $126.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

