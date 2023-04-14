Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikon in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Nikon stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nikon ( OTCMKTS:NINOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Nikon had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

