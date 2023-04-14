Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikon in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Nikon Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Nikon stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikon (NINOY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.