Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NKG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 20,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,483. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 699.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

