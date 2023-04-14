NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,614,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,521,555. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $658.06 billion, a PE ratio of 152.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

