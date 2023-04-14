Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.57 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $405.34 million and $62.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.16 or 0.06908308 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06754904 USD and is up 10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $42,960,229.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

