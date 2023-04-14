OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

