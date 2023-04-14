Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -578.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.