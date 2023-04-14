OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $199.77 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $199.77 million and $38.65 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001291 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.