OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Up 0.4 %

OneMain stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

