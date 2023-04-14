OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.2 %

About OneSpaWorld

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.16. 33,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,012. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

