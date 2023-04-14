Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ORC stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
