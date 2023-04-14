Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

