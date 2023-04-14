Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The company has a market cap of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.71.
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
