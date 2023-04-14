Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

