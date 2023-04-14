Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.96.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

