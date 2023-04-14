Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 6.2%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 149,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 539,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $881.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $130,498.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,132 shares of company stock worth $3,229,245. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.