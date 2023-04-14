Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

