Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCO remained flat at $21.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.