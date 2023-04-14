P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 791.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of PIIIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,736. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

