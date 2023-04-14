Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

