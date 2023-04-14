Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

