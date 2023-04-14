Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTEF remained flat at C$0.80 during trading on Friday. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.