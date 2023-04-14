Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.
Shares of EW stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 792,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
