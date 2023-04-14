Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.05. 1,291,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

