Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,611,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

