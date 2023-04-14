Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. 992,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,719. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.