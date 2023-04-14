Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 158,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

