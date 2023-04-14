Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 798,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,668. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

