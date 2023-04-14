Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 488 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. 3,270,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

