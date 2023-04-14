Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 506 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

KMB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.34. 294,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

