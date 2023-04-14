Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,457. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

