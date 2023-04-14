Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.21% of Leslie’s worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 281,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,376. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

