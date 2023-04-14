Pembroke Management LTD Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:BN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.60. 306,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,453. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

