Pembroke Management LTD Sells 4,476 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 278,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,327. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

