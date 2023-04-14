Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.01

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and traded as low as $33.97. Pershing Square shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 16,832 shares traded.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

