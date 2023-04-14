Phillips 66’s (PSX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $120.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

PSX opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

