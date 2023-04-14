Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,929. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

