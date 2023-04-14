Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,679 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.