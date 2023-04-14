Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.34 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 671,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $106.95. 32,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

