Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 52,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

