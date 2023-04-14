Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 24,865 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 469,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after buying an additional 432,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 418.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 151,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.71. 76,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,766. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.