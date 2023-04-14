Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,136 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 54,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 7,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,116. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

