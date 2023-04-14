Piper Sandler Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $59.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSHD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $3,038,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.