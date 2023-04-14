Polkadot (DOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $297.32 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and $297.32 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00021985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,302,576,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,097,786 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

