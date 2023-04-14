PotCoin (POT) Price Up 116.6% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 116.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $626,663.14 and $466.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00316322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,014 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

