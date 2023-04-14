Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of PW opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.
Power REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.