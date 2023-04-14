PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PPG opened at $139.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.36.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

